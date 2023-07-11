Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack planes in Kherson area

GENICHESK, July 11. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack planes in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services said on Tuesday.

"Two Su-25 planes with their crews were destroyed by units of the Dnepr battlegroup in the Kherson direction as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also destroyed a Ukrainian 120mm mortar with its crew and an enemy fire emplacement near the settlement of Antonovka, killing 14 and wounding another 11 militants and damaging two vehicles in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours, he said.

In the island zone, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian D-30 howitzer with ammunition and in the Kakhovka direction they wiped out an enemy temporary deployment site, killing seven and wounding another eight militants and damaging three vehicles, the spokesman said.