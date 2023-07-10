Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian ammo depots in Kramatorsk, Nikolayev — top brass

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian ammunition depots in Nikolayev and Kramatorsk over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"In the areas of the cities of Nikolayev and Kramatorsk, ammunition depots of Ukraine’s combined battlegroup Kherson and the Ukrainian army’s 56th mechanized brigade were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Near the town of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, Russian forces destroyed a command post of the Ukrainian army’s 47th mechanized brigade, the general reported.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 63 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 89 areas, the spokesman said.