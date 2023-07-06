Russia’s precision strike wipes out Western armor storage sites in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered an overnight strike by seaborne precision weapons on the deployment sites of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries and Western armor storage facilities over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike by seaborne long-range precision weapons against the temporary deployment sites of the Ukrainian army personnel and foreign mercenaries and foreign-made armor storage facilities," the spokesman said.

All the designated targets were destroyed. The goal of the strike was achieved. Substantial damage was inflicted on the enemy’s strategic reserves, the general stressed.

Russian forces eliminate 40 Ukrainian troops, US-made howitzer in Kupyansk area

Russian forces eliminated about 40 Ukrainian troops and a US-made artillery system in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 40 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks and a US-manufactured M777 artillery system were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Near the settlement of Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was eliminated, the general said.

Russian forces repel Ukrainian attack near Novosyolovskoye in LPR

Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian attack near Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the Kupyansk direction over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, a Ukrainian attack was repelled by actions of units from the western battlegroup, operational/tactical and army aircraft strikes and artillery fire near the settlement of Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Novomlynsk, Petropavlovka, Timkovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the general reported.

Ukraine’s military suffers over 90 casualties in Krasny Liman area in past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, killing and wounding over 90 enemy troops in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s losses in that direction in the past 24 hours amounted to over 90 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded, three armored combat vehicles and four pickup trucks," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces repulsed four Ukrainian attacks in that direction and neutralized two enemy subversive/reconnaissance groups, the general reported.

Russian forces repulse nine Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed nine Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, nine enemy attacks were successfully repulsed by active actions of the defending units of the southern battlegroup," the spokesman said.

The enemy’s losses in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 385 Ukrainian personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles, two D-20 howitzers and two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery guns, the general reported.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian troops, equipment west of Kleshcheyevka in DPR

Russian forces struck amassed Ukrainian troops and military hardware near Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Amassed enemy manpower and equipment were struck west of Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out command posts of three Ukrainian army brigades in DPR

Russian forces destroyed command posts of three Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Stupochki, Viyemka and Zvanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, three command posts of the Ukrainian army’s 118th territorial defense and 10th mountain assault brigades and the National Guard’s 4th brigade were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 165 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces destroyed roughly 165 Ukrainian troops and three enemy armored vehicles, including a US-made Stryker combat vehicle over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the defending units of the battlegroup East, aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems inflicted damage on the amassed enemy manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Rovnopol, Makarovka, Novodonetskoye and Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

In addition, the activity of two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted near Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Dorozhnyanka in the Zaporozhye Region, the general said.

Russian forces destroyed as many as 165 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles, including a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier, three motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a French-manufactured Caesar self-propelled howitzer and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions in the past 24 hours, he said.

Russian forces destroy 130 Ukrainian troops, howitzer in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 130 Ukrainian troops and a motorized howitzer in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 130 Ukrainian personnel, eight motor vehicles and a Gvozdika motorized howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses down two Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack planes in DPR

Russian air defense forces shot down two Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack planes, intercepted four Storm Shadow missiles and four rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 planes in areas near the settlements of Novoandreyevka and Georgiyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. During the last 24-hour period, they intercepted four Storm Shadow cruise missiles and four rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Kremennaya and Privolye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Aleksandrovka, Vesyoloye, Rovnopol, Orlinskoye and Volodino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Dneprorudnoye and Chistopolye in the Zaporozhye Region and Konstantinovka in the Kherson Region, the general reported.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 86 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 119 areas, he said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 451 Ukrainian warplanes, 241 combat helicopters, 4,908 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 10,547 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,135 multiple rocket launchers, 5,356 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,468 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.