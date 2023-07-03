Russian forces destroy Ukrainian command post in DPR, top brass reports

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian command post in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"In the area of the settlement of Dyleyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a command post of the Ukrainian army’s 28th mechanized brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 82 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 118 areas, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 20 Ukrainian troops, D-30 howitzer in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 20 Ukrainian troops and a D-30 howitzer in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 20 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

In the Kupyansk direction, operational/tactical and army aircraft and artillery of Russia’s battlegroup West inflicted damage on the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Artyomovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Novomlynsk, Kotlyarovka, Krasnoye Pervoye and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian ammo depot in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Peschanka in the Kharkov Region, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 103rd territorial defense brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian forces neutralized a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group near the settlement of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, the general reported.

Russian forces eliminate over 90 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area in past day

Russian forces eliminated over 90 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Over 90 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, Russian forces repelled four enemy attacks and thwarted the activity of two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups in the Krasny Liman area, the general reported.

Russian forces repulse nine Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed nine Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, nine enemy attacks were successfully repulsed by active actions of units from the southern battlegroup near the settlements of Zolotaryovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Vodyanoye, Pervomaiskoye and Kleshchiyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

The enemy’s losses in that direction in the past 24 hours amounted to "260 Ukrainian personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, five pickup trucks, a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system, the general reported.

Ukraine’s military suffers 190 casualties in south Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces killed and wounded 190 Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven armored vehicles, including a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the south Donetsk direction, units of the eastern battlegroup repelled three Ukrainian attacks in areas near the settlements of Nikolskoye, Urozhainoye and Makarovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the spokesman said.

"In areas near the settlements of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region and Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, damage by firepower was inflicted on the Ukrainian army’s amassed manpower and equipment. In the Zaporozhye direction, a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was destroyed near the settlement of Marfopol in the Zaporozhye Region," the general said.

In all, the enemy lost "as many as 190 personnel killed and wounded, two tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, including a Bradley IFV, four motor vehicles, two M777 artillery systems, two Msta-B howitzers and D-20 and D-30 howitzers" in those directions in the past 24 hours, he said.

Russian forces destroy three Ukrainian ammo depots in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces destroyed three Ukrainian rocket artillery armament and ammunition depots in the Zaporozhye Region over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Uspenovka, Malokaterinovka and the town of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, three rocket artillery armament and ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd and 65th mechanized and 128th mountain assault brigades were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian ammo depot in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Zmiyevka in the Kherson Region, an ammunition depot of the 126th territorial defense brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

In all, Russian forces destroyed as many as 30 Ukrainian troops, seven motor vehicles and two Msta-B howitzers in the Kherson direction in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-27 jet in Kherson Region

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter in the Kherson Region and intercepted three HIMARS rockets and 14 unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 plane near the settlement of Kamenka in the Kherson Region. During the last 24-hour period, they intercepted three rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Novovodyanoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Georgiyevka, Dmitrovka, Novotroitskoye and Volodino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Lugovoye and Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Sagy, Zabarino, Vasilyevka and Nikolayevka in the Kherson Region, the general reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 446 Ukrainian warplanes, 240 combat helicopters, 4,873 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 10,490 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,134 multiple rocket launchers, 5,313 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,385 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.