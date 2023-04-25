Russia well-placed for not depending on unreliable Western colleagues — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, April 25. /TASS/. Russia is well-placed for not depending on the behavior of unreliable Western colleagues, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Sanctions against Russia are indeed such that no one has ever seen and could hardly imagine, but for us it is a clinched question. We are well-placed for not depending on such behavior of Western colleagues that have proved the lack of dealmaking skills," he told a press conference following a visit to New York as part of Moscow's presidency of the UN Security Council.

The West prohibits sales of semiconductors to China, concurrently demanding that South Korea not replace the lost supplies of semiconductors from Europe and the US with its deliveries, the minister noted. "Preparations are underway for a new round of the global dominion war, or rather the war for an attempt to maintain global dominion. It may probably slow down the natural process of the formation of multipolar world order, but not for long," he stressed.