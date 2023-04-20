Wagner PMC founder offers mediation services for settlement in Sudan

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin offered his mediation services in settlement of the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

"Should it be deemed necessary, in order to help settle the ongoing conflict and for future prosperity of Sudan, I am ready to become a mediator in the talks between Chairman of the Transitional Military Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Rapid Support Forces Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemitti) and other parties of the conflict," Prigozhin said in an open letter, published on his press office Telegram channel.

"I would also like to ask for permission to send planes, at my own expense, with medicine and everything necessary for the people that is suffering, as well as for soldiers on both sides, who were our common brothers just recently," he continued.

Prigozhin also noted that he has long-time connections with Sudan and he "communicated with all people making decision in the Republic of Sudan."

"I am honored to be a cavalier of two Sudanese orders - the order of the Republic of Sudan, received in 2018, and the Order of the Two Niles, received in 2020," the letter says.

The situation in Sudan escalated over disagreements between al-Burhan, who leads the Army and chairs the Sovereign Council, and Dagalo, who leads the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and acts as al-Burhan’s deputy in the council. On April 15, these two structures clashed near the military base in the city of Merowe and the capital city of Khartoum. According to the latest WHO statistics, at least 330 people have been killed and over 3,000 people have been injured in the hostilities. Meanwhile, Sudanese medics report almost 200 civilians killed, over 1,000 injured and over 3,300 displaced citizens.