Uzbekistan, Russia to continue cooperation within international formats

TASHKENT, December 26. /TASS/. Russian and Uzbek Deputy Foreign Ministers, Mikhail Galuzin and Bakhromzhon Aloyev, have agreed to continue bilateral cooperation within international institutions, the press service of the Uzbek foreign ministry said on Monday after their online consultations.

"An agreement was reached to continue cooperation within international institutions," it said.

Apart from that, the senior diplomats discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral relations of strategic partnership and expressed readiness to invigorate political dialogue.

According to the Uzbek foreign ministry, the two countries plan to expand cooperation as well as cultural and humanitarian exchanges.