Lavrov says Zelensky, his patrons are reluctant to compromise

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has pointed out that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and "his masters" are unwilling to compromise.

"As far as compromises are concerned, during his visit to the United States Zelensky said a just peace means no compromises. This is exactly what his patrons are now guided by. ‘No compromises, we will dictate our will.’ This is precisely why it is necessary for them to defeat Russia not only on the battlefield, as they say, but also to inflict a strategic defeat on it, so as to discourage everyone else. This, in fact, is the gist of the current situation," Lavrov said at a working meeting with the heads of the Russian media on Monday.

"An overwhelming majority of countries of the world see this very well and understand this very well," Lavrov added.