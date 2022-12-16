Russia hopes to continue cooperation with Argentina despite West’s pressure — ambassador

BUENOS AIRES, December 16. /TASS/. Argentina faces enormous pressure from Western countries, but there are still opportunities for cooperation between Moscow and Buenos Aires, Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov said in a televised interview with Todo Noticias news channel, which aired on Friday.

"We see that Argentina is increasingly supporting anti-Russian resolutions in international forums, including the United Nations. We understand that your country is under colossal political and economic pressure from Western countries. We hope that Buenos Aires will not break under this pressure and will find the strength to maintain its historical partnership and friendly relations with Moscow," he said.

Feoktistov pointed out that Russia "is ready to keep developing relations in all areas."

"Russia and Argentina are bound by the relationship of comprehensive strategic partnership. It means that we should go ahead regardless of the geopolitical situation or any other current circumstances," the diplomat said.

The ambassador emphasized that "like most countries in the world, Buenos Aires has not joined in with the sanctions against Russia and considers them illegal from the point of view of international law and ineffective in the context of the search for peaceful solutions."

"Russia and Argentina have always shared views on what a world order based on multipolarity and multilateralism should be like. Hegemony, neocolonialism and diktat do not have any place there," Feoktistov said.