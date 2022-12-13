No Russian-US prisoner exchange talks on agenda for now — MFA

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. No Russian-US discussions on the issue of prisoner exchanges are on the current agenda, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the media on Tuesday.

"I don’t know what they [the Americans] have in mind," he said, when asked to comment on statements from the US that the two sides would hold consultations later this week on US citizen Paul Whelan, convicted in Russia.

"According to my sources, no talks on this issue via any of the channels I know about are anticipated," he said.

"We occasionally communicate with the Americans via different channels, at different levels, but the exchanges are carried out by people who were previously engaged in this activity," Ryabkov added.

US presidential national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday that Russian and US officials would hold high-level consultations later this week about a potential exchange involving Whelan.