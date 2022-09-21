Putin concluded TV address with expression of certainty about Russians’ support

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin ended Wednesday's televised address regarding partial mobilization by saying that he was certain about support from the country's citizens.

"Those who are trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should remember that the wind rose can turn in their direction," he stressed.

"It is our historical tradition and the destiny of our people to stop those who press for world domination, who threaten us with dismemberment and enslavement of our Motherland, our Fatherland. This is what we are doing now. And it will be so this way. I believe in your support," Putin said.