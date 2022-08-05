Dialogue with US on prisoner swap can be held via channel discussed in Geneva — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The channel that Russia and the US can use to discuss, among other things, the issue of exchanging prisoners, was agreed on by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden during the Geneva talks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"What was coordinated in Geneva," he said replying to a question as to which channel was mentioned.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow was ready to discuss the prisoner swap with Washington but only within the framework of a channel the two presidents agreed on earlier.

The talks between Putin and Biden were held in Geneva on June 16, 2021. In a joint statement the two leaders stressed that the sides intended to launch a comprehensive bilateral dialogue on strategic stability which would be focused and energetic. Additionally, Moscow and Washington intended to launch consultations on cybersecurity, prisoner exchange and arms control.

At a press conference following the talks, Putin noted that Moscow and Washington could agree on the "rules of conduct" in the spheres of strategic stability, cybersecurity and regional conflicts. The Russian president confirmed that the two leaders discussed the issue of swapping prisoners and noted that "certain compromises may be reached there." It was suggested that "the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US Department of State will work in that direction."