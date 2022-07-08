Russia ready to talk about Ukrainian grain with Kiev and Ankara — Lavrov

DENPASAR, July 8. /TASS/. Russia is ready for the negotiation process with the Ukrainian and Turkish sides on the issue of Ukrainian grain, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after participating in a meeting of the G20 foreign ministers.

"We are ready for negotiations with our Ukrainian and Turkish colleagues," he said. "We have all solutions: if we are talking about Ukrainian grain, then Ukraine must unblock its ports, clear them of mines or ensure safe passage through minefields. Then, outside the territorial sea of Ukraine, Russia and Turkey are ready to ensure the safety of vessels and bring them to straits. Then they will go to the Mediterranean Sea on their own," he said.

Lavrov noted, "the military plays the main role here, because everything is connected with the use of the navy". "I cannot say when the negotiations will continue, since I have not been in Moscow for several days, but I can confirm that we are always ready," the minister added.

On June 21, negotiations were held in Moscow between the military delegations of Turkey and Russia on creating a safe corridor for exporting Ukrainian grain. The Turkish Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry called them positive and constructive, noting that it was decided to continue the consultations.