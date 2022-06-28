Moscow assumes Putin was invited to G20 summit, says Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russia assumes that its President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to the G20 summit planned in Indonesia, it is no longer up to Rome to determine someone’s participation in this meeting, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters, commenting on Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's statements.

"Well, it's not Draghi who determines [it]," the Kremlin aide remarked. "He probably forgot that he is no longer the chairman [of the G20]," Ushakov suggested, "By inertia, probably, as in 2021 (the previous year the G20 was chaired by Italy - TASS)."

As the diplomat confirmed, the Kremlin assumes that the invitation has been received and accepted. "Of course," he said in response to a corresponding question.

Ushakov also suggested waiting for an Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s visit to Moscow. Widodo, who is chairing the G20 this year, will arrive in the Russian capital on Thursday for talks with his Russian counterpart.

Earlier on Tuesday, Draghi said that Indonesian authorities had ruled out Putin's personal presence at the G20 summit in Bali on November 15-16.