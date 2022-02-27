Kremlin refutes reports about Putin's new speech on special operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to make a new statement on Sunday regarding the special operation in Ukraine after its proposal to Kiev to hold talks in Belarus, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"No," he said in response to a question about whether the president would make the speech.

Earlier, Peskov told reporters that Russia’s delegation had arrived in Belarus for talks with the Ukrainian side. Minsk later confirmed that everything necessary for the meeting had been prepared in Gomel.