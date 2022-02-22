Putin debunks speculations about alleged intention to restore Russian Empire’s borders

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin debunked speculations that Moscow allegedly intends to restore itself within the Russian Empire borders.

"Of course, I would use the occasion of your visit in order to inform you about what is going on at the Ukrainian direction," he said during the talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. "You know that Russia made a decision yesterday to recognize the sovereignty of two Donbass People’s Republics. I would like to say it right here: we see and we anticipated speculations on this issue that Russia wants to restore the Empire within the Empire’s borders. This is totally false."

Putin underscored that, following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Russia recognized all new geopolitical realities, and works on strengthening its cooperation with all countries, independent states that emerged on the post-Soviet territory.

"Even in very tense situation, such as the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, for example, we have always acted very carefully, considering interests of all states involved in this process, and we have always sought to achieve mutually acceptable solutions," he said.