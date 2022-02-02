Kremlin declines comment on El Pais publication of US, NATO responses to Russian proposals

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin is aware of the publication in El Pais of responses by the US and NATO to the Russian proposals on security guarantees but chose to leave them without comment.

"We didn’t make anything public," he said. "I don’t want to comment on that. You need to ask El Pais or the Spanish government, whoever, but not us, at least."

"Of course, we have seen the publication," he went on to say. "Don’t forget, the president yesterday gave a general, conceptual assessment of the responses with respect to the parts that concern the issues that are crucially important for Russia."

The Spanish news organization earlier published documents that purportedly contain US and NATO responses to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees. Neither side has officially confirmed yet that the documents are authentic.