US delivers written response to Moscow’s proposals — Bloomberg reporter

NEW YORK, January 26. /TASS/. The US has delivered its written response to Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees, White House reporter for Bloomberg News Jennifer Jacobs stated on her Twitter page.

"US written response to Russia has been delivered already," the statement reads.

Earlier, US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry. In turn, CNN reported, citing its sources, that the US side planned to hand over the written responses to Moscow on Wednesday. It was stated that the US had no plans to release the document but did not rule out that Moscow could publish it.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, at a plenary meeting of the State Duma (lower house), said that Moscow would not publish the US response on security guarantees if requested. At the same time, the top diplomat noted that the main points of the Washington’s response would be conveyed to the public.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Moscow and Washington on security guarantees and the measures of ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The proposed measures include guarantees that NATO will not advance eastward, including the accession of Ukraine and other countries into the alliance, as well as the non-deployment of serious offensive weapons, including nuclear ones.