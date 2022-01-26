US ambassador visits Russian Foreign Ministry — TASS

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan arrived in his car at the Russian Foreign Ministry at about 19:30 Moscow time on Wednesday, a TASS correspondent has reported.

CNN reported earlier that the US intends to hand Moscow written responses to proposals on security guarantees as early as Wednesday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the State Duma earlier in the day that Russia would not publish a US response on security guarantees, if asked, but would disclose the general meaning of the answers.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements on security guarantees that Moscow expects from Washington and NATO. The two treaties - one with the US and the other with NATO - stipulate that NATO would halt its eastward expansion, deny membership to Ukraine, and introduce limits on the deployment of serious offensive weapons, including nuclear ones.