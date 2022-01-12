Contacts of Putin and German chancellor to be scheduled later, says spokesman

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The Kremlin expects that contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be scheduled later taking into account the coronavirus situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

"There are no such plans for January," Peskov said. However, there are no ‘fears’ either that the Russian-German dialogue at the top level will be discontinued, he stressed.

"Germany is our very important partner, we are interested in the development of bilateral relations and expect that with the consideration of the epidemiological situation, the contacts of the president with the chancellor will be planned and put into practice," Peskov said.

Olaf Scholz became German Chancellor on December 8, 2021. At the end of December, Putin and Scholz held a telephone call.