Russian Security Council’s chief, Pakistani counterpart discuss Afghanistan

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The chief of Russia’s Security Council Nikolay Patrushev has discussed the situation in Afghanistan with the Pakistani prime minister’s national security adviser Moeed Yusuf, the Russian Security Council’s press-service has said.

"Bilateral cooperation between law enforcement agencies, special services and defense ministries was discussed in detail," the news release runs. "The two men also exchanged opinions on regional problems including the situation in Afghanistan."

Taking part in the meeting were representatives from both countries’ government ministries and agencies. The Russian Security Council said special attention was paid to cybersecurity and struggle against drug trafficking. Russia-Pakistan trading and economic cooperation were touched upon.

"While summarizing the results of the consultations Patrushev noted good dynamics of relations between Moscow and Islamabad, the effectiveness of their regular political dialogue, including that at the summit and high levels, and interaction within the framework of international organizations, including the United Nations and the SCO," the news release runs.