Russia to support UN in organizing donor conference on Afghanistan — envoy

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Moscow is interested in convening a UN donor conference on Afghanistan as soon as possible, Special Russian Presidential Representative for Afghanistan, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov said at an online conference on Monday.

"All the participants in the Moscow format talks were unanimous in their opinion about holding such a conference under the UN aegis and that is why we will be working with the UN Secretariat in New York," the envoy pointed out.

"They will need to make up their minds as we will pass over this initiative to them. We, like all the Afghans and regional players, are interested in this event to take place as soon as possible, considering the current situation," the senior Russian diplomat said.

At the donor conference on Afghanistan held in September the participants "expressed their readiness to provide certain assistance to the country but this concerned only emergency humanitarian aid," he said.

"We believe that the donor conference [under the UN aegis] should focus on more dimensional tasks," the envoy added.

The high-ranking Russian diplomat declined to answer a question about the time and the venue of the donor conference. "Let colleagues [from the UN] make up their minds and we will render them support," he said.

"We believe that the UN should itself offer a venue suitable for all the participants," he said.