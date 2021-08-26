Kremlin leaves open possibility that foreign agent law could be amended if necessary

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out that the law on foreign agents could be amended, if law enforcement practice shows that this is necessary. Talking to reporters on Thursday, he contended that after the adoption of the document, there were sometimes points in the enforcement process that needed to be corrected.

"Indeed, if the ‘workshop’ dealing with this legislation, the lawmakers themselves and the government’s law enforcement agencies arrive at a conclusion that such amendments are required, then, of course, they are possible and necessary," he explained.

At the same time, designating media outlets as foreign agents does not translate to their shutdown or restrictions in their work, the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

"That does not mean the shutdown of a certain media outlet or restrictions in its work. Media outlets continue to have all the rights and obligations granted to them under Russia’s law on mass media," he said. Peskov reiterated that media outlets designated as foreign agents had to submit reports on their activities on a regular basis. He stressed that the aim of the foreign agent law was to caution citizens that "they are reading information provided by a foreign agent and [this gives them the opportunity] to draw a conclusion" about the credibility of these reports on their own.

All that is true of human rights NGOs, the Kremlin spokesman added, "because human rights activities are related to politics, and, if foreign funds get into politics, that should be treated according to a specific regimen by any state.".