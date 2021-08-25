Putin, Cuban president discuss joint projects, future cooperation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel had a phone call on Wednesday to discuss future cooperation between the two countries and joint projects, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Kremlin noted that Diaz-Canel expressed gratitude to Russia on behalf of all Cubans for the humanitarian aid, including food, medicines, medical materials and equipment, noting that this assistance is especially vital for Cuba right now "amid the complicated sanitary and epidemiological situation and the foreign sanction pressure." "In this light, both sides emphasized the strategic nature of Russian-Cuban partnership that is rooted in old traditions of friendship and mutual support," the statement reads.

"Several specific aspects of future bilateral cooperation and implementation of promising joint projects, primarily in the trade and economic sphere, were discussed," the Kremlin added.

In late July, two Russian military transport planes delivered 88 tonnes of humanitarian aid, which included meat, flour, sunflower seed oil and 1 million face masks, to Cuba. In August, Havana welcomed two more planes from Russia which carried almost 80 tonnes of aid, such as food, various medicines, ventilators and syringes.