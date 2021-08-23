SCO to help Afghanistan build peaceful and prosperous state — statement

BEIJING, August 23. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member nations will help Afghanistan build a peaceful and prosperous state, according to a statement released by the SCO Secretariat on Monday.

"The SCO member states reaffirm their commitment to help Afghanistan build a peaceful, stable and prosperous country free from terrorism, warfare and drugs," the document says.

According to the statement, the member nations call for strict observance of the norms of international law and liabilities under bilateral and multilateral agreements. They call for ensuring the security of Afghanistan’s population and foreign nationals staying in that country, missions of foreign states and international organizations.

"The SCO member states think it important to responsibly restore the legitimacy of state power in Afghanistan through an inclusive peaceful dialogue taking into account the interests of all public, political, ethnic and religious groups in the country," the statement reads.

The SCO member nations express their readiness "to take part in international efforts toward Afghanistan’s stabilization and development, with the United Nations playing the central coordinating role," the statement says.

After the Biden administration announced the end of its US military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that under the constitution, he becomes "the caretaker president" in absence of president and called for armed resistance against the Taliban. At present, Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.