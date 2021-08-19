Calls for extending BBC reporter’s Russian visa mislead the public, diplomat says

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Moscow views calls to reconsider its decision not to extend the Russian visa of BBC reporter Sarah Rainsford as an attempt to mislead the public, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We believe that reports presenting the situation in such a manner and sending such a message deliberately refrain from explaining the matter to their audience and are a conscious and cynical attempt to mislead the public about who is really to blame for the situation around the BBC correspondent," she pointed out.

According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, the Russian authorities are giving up on efforts to overcome British arrogance towards Russian media outlets and London’s disregard for freedom of expression. That said, Moscow believes that the only remaining way to protect the rights of Russian news outlets in the United Kingdom is to treat British media workers in the same manner. Zakharova pointed out that there would be no obstacles preventing Rainsford from getting a Russian visa if Russian correspondents started receiving British visas.

According to Bloomberg, Sarah Rainsford’s visa expires on August 31.