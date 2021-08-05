Moscow welcomes restoration of communications channels between Seoul, Pyongyang — official

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the establishment of contacts between Pyongyang and Seoul and states that the relations between the two countries display a positive dynamic, Russian Foreign Ministry First Asian Department Director Georgiy Zinoviev said Thursday.

"This [establishment of communication channels] is, of course, a favorable development. Russia has always been working on improvement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula. As you know, there is a joint Russian-Chinese roadmap, plan of action. We keep working constantly and we are glad that now, thanks to the initiatives of both halves of the Korean Peninsula, there is a positive dynamic in relations between them is appearing. We will hope that this is only a first step that will be followed by more," he told journalists.

On July 27, South Korean Presidential Administration announced that President Moon Jae In agreed with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to restore the direct communication line between Seoul and Pyongyang, and to facilitate restoration of trust and strengthen bilateral relations. According to the Presidential Administration, the two leaders have been actively exchanging messages since April. The Administration underscores that these contacts made it possible to agree to restore the communications channel that Pyongyang unilaterally abolished in 2020.