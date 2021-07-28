New Russia-US meeting on strategic stability to take place in late September — diplomat

GENEVA, July 28. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington intend to continue working on issues in the sphere of arms control and strategic stability, a new meeting is expected to take place in late September, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will continue working, preparing for a new meeting which is planned for late September," he said.

"We reached a conclusion that we have significant differences in views on important issues. There are also issues where we found common ground and want to develop it," he added.