Russia needs to make sure Afghan developments pose no threat to its partners, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Moscow believes it essential to make sure that the situation in Afghanistan poses no threat to its partners, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"It is important for us to make sure that everything that is occurring in Afghanistan poses no threat to the borders of our partner countries, first and foremost, Tajikistan," he said.

On April 14, US President Joe Biden announced plans to end Washington’s operation in Afghanistan. After that, the situation in the country had deteriorated sharply. The Pentagon said in mid-July that over 95% of US troops had left the country. Meanwhile, the Taliban is mounting offensives in several directions. It claims to have taken control of about 85% of Afghanistan, including regions along the border with Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.