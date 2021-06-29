Peskov knows nothing if some anti-covid restrictions are being prepared at federal level

MOSCOW, June 29. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has no information at his disposal if any extra "coronavirus restrictions" are being considered at the federal level.

"I know nothing about some more restrictions," he told the media on Tuesday when asked if any incentives or restrictive measures might be introduced at the federal level in the light of the worsening epidemiological situation in the country.

Peskov explained that in different territories of Russia, the introduction of various pandemic-related restrictions, for instance, a decision to declare a lockdown, "happens within the framework of enforcing special powers of the head of regions in view of the situation in each particular region." Such decisions are made by the authorities of Russia's regions at their sole discretion.