Kremlin sees no link between incident in Minsk and planned Russia-US summit

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov sees no connection between the incident with the Ryanair plane in Minsk and the preparations for the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.

"I wouldn’t put them in a united system, those are different matters, after all. So far, we just need to make a sober assessment of the incident with the plane," the spokesman said on Monday when asked whether the calls of some Western states to slap sanctions on Belarus following the incident will affect the Russian-US relations, taking into account the close partner relations between Moscow and Minsk.