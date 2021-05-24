Kremlin sees no link between incident in Minsk and planned Russia-US summit

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov sees no connection between the incident with the Ryanair plane in Minsk and the preparations for the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.
"I wouldn’t put them in a united system, those are different matters, after all. So far, we just need to make a sober assessment of the incident with the plane," the spokesman said on Monday when asked whether the calls of some Western states to slap sanctions on Belarus following the incident will affect the Russian-US relations, taking into account the close partner relations between Moscow and Minsk.
A Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight that took off from Athens was forced to make an emergency landing at Minsk International Airport on Sunday after a reported bomb threat. The plane landed safely. No bomb was found inside. Roman Protasevich, one of the co-founders of the Nexta Telegram channel, which was recognized as extremist in Belarus, was among the passengers. Protasevich, currently living in Lithuania and wanted in Belarus, was detained after the airliner had landed in the Belarusian capital. The plane left Minsk and continued on to Vilnius late on Sunday.