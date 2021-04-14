Western efforts to involve Russians in extremism should be staved off — security chief

SEVASTOPOL, April 14. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said that reliable barriers should be erected against efforts of the US and its allies to try to engage Russia’s population in extremist activities.

"We should not allow discreditation of Russia’s national and cultural policy by the US and its allies and should put up reliable barriers on the way of their efforts to involve population in extremist activities or impose and spread radical religious ideas," he told a meeting focused on Crimea's national security hosted in Sevastopol on Wednesday.

The Russian security chief pointed out that it is vital to strengthen the unity of the country’s multiethnic nation and form intolerance in society to propaganda of nationalist ideas. "To this end, I ask that more energetic efforts are taken to detect and thwart activities of various groups aimed at undermining interethnic peace and accord and inciting national and religious strife and to prevent manifestations of disrespect and aggression towards representatives of any nationality or ethnic group," Patrushev underscored.

The Russian security head also emphasized the need to ramp up support for socially oriented nonprofit organizations that engage in projects to harmonize interethnic relations and make it easier for migrants to adapt to life conditions in Russia.