Western countries pushing Ukraine towards provocations, says Russia’s security chief

SEVASTOPOL, April 14. /TASS/. Western countries led by the United States are declaring the absence of their interest in inciting a conflict around Crimea but are actually pushing Kiev towards provocations and reinforcing the Ukrainian army, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

At a meeting on regional national security in Crimea held in Sevastopol on Wednesday, Russia’s security chief pointed out that while urging Moscow not to take measures for ensuring security on the border territory, the US-led West, "is pushing Ukraine towards provocations."