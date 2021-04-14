Security chief warns Kiev may stage provocations to launch military actions against Crimea

SEVASTOPOL, April 14. /TASS/. Ukraine could carry out provocations as supported by the US resulting in the deaths of its own servicemen and the loss of equipment with the goal of launching military actions against Crimea, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

With Washington’s backing, Ukraine has been voicing plans to establish control over Crimea’s soil by force ever more often while Kiev’s new military security strategy clearly designates Russia as a foe, Patrushev told a meeting in Sevastopol on ensuring the peninsula’s national security.

"A pretext for launching military actions could be provocations organized by Ukraine with the US support, resulting in the deaths of servicemen and the loss of military equipment," Patrushev warned.

"While flirting with the new US administration, Kiev is ready to drag the country into new military ventures, regardless if it further worsens the country’s economic situation," Patrushev stated.