Timing of Ambassador Antonov’s return depends on US moves to normalize ties, says source

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. The timing of Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov’s return to the US depends on whether Washington will take steps towards normalizing relations, a diplomatic source told TASS on Monday.

"It is too early to speak about specific dates for the return of Ambassador Antonov to Washington. Fundamentally, everything depends here on the American side that must do at least something towards the normalization of relations," the source added.

"The decisions (regarding Antonov’s return to Washington - TASS) will be taken later, so far it is too early to speak about them," the source went on to say.

Consultations on the future of relations with Washington Antonov is having in Moscow are in full swing, the source explained.

"Consultations the ambassador is holding in Moscow, at government structures and agencies, are not over. The work is in full swing and we will continue it with Anatoly Ivanovich [Antonov]," he summed up.

US President Joe Biden in a pre-recorded interview the television network ABC aired on March 16 said the Russian leadership would have to pay a price for Moscow’s alleged attempts at interference in US elections. Also, Biden answered in the affirmative, when asked if he regarded Putin as a "killer". The White House and the Department of State later said that Washington counted on constructive cooperation with Moscow on issues of mutual interest but had no intention of smoothing contradictions in bilateral relations. After these statements Russia’s ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov was invited to Moscow for consultations.