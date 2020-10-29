Russia ready to cooperate with other countries in war on terror, Putin assures Macron

"A cynical and brutal crime committed in a church is particularly outrageous. We once again saw that terrorists don’t share human moral values. Clearly, the fight against international terrorism requires practical steps to pool the efforts of the entire international community," the Kremlin press service quoted the message as saying.

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to closely cooperate with other countries in the fight against terrorism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

According to the Kremlin, Putin "reiterated Russia’s readiness to boost close cooperation with its partners in France and other countries in all areas related to counterterrorism."

Putin emphasized that Russians shared the anger and grief of the French people and passed his sympathies to the families and friends of the victims.

French attacks

On Thursday, a knife-wielding man attacked people in Nice’s Notre-Dame cathedral. Three were killed and several others suffered injuries. The attacker was apprehended by police, he was shot several times and taken to the hospital. According to Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi, the attacker kept shouting "Allahu Akbar." Soon after that, knife attacks took place in the French city of Avignon and outside the French consulate in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

On October 16, Samuel Paty, a history and geography teacher, was decapitated after exhibiting Charlie Hebdo’s caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad during a class, dedicated to freedom of expression. After the killing, French President Macron announced a campaign against followers of radical ideologies and related organizations and promised that France would not renounce publishing the caricatures. Following the attack, Macron vowed to fight against supporters of radical ideas.