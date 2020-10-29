Woman beheaded in knife attack in France’s Nice

PARIS, October 29. /TASS/. A woman was beheaded in an attack by a criminal, armed with a knife, in France’s Nice, the city’s mayor Christian Estrosi said on BFM TV . According to the mayor, the attacker was shouting "Allahu Akbar."

"The attacker used the same method as the Conflans-Sainte-Honorine terrorist," Estrosi said, referring to the murderer of teacher Samuel Paty.

According to preliminary reports, the attack took place Thursday morning at the local Notre Dame cathedral. The witnesses told journalists that the police officers shot the attacker six or seven times during apprehension.

On October 16, history and geography teacher Samuel Paty was killed after displaying Charlie Hebdo’s caricatures on Prophet Mohammad at a class, dedicated to the freedom of expression. After the incident, French President Macron announced a campaign against followers of radical ideologies and relevant organizations and promised that France would not give up publication of caricatures.