Kremlin expects Germany’s response to request over Navalny within next few days

MOSCOW, September 7./TASS/. Russia expects that Germany will provide within the next few days information regarding its request about the situation with Alexei Navalny, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday in comments on a statement from German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas that Germany’s authorities see no reasons not to satisfy Russia’s request for legal assistance on opposition blogger Alexei Navalny’s case and gave the green light to it long ago.

"We have made a note of the statement from the German foreign minister and we are glad to learn that this information will be supplied shortly and that there are no reasons that would prevent the provision of this data. That is why we expect that given a high-profile nature of this issue, information will come within the next few days, and we are looking forward to getting it," Peskov said.

"This information will be helpful in looking into the reasons behind the illness of the Berlin patient," he added.