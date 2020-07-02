Russia to support Mongolia if it opts to become full member of SCO - diplomat

MOSCOW, July 2./TASS/. Russia will support Mongolia if it makes the decision to become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an open interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman on Thursday.

"The expediency of gaining full membership of the SCO is actively discussed in Mongolia. This decision has both supporters and opponents," the senior diplomat said. "I have no intention whatsoever to influence the choice of our Mongolian friends, this is their sovereign right, but I want to say that if such a decision is made, the Russian Federation will certainly support it, and I think that all other SCO participants will be glad to see Mongolia as part of our big SCO family," Morgulov stressed.

At the moment, Mongolia is an observer state of the SCO.