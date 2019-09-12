Putin urges to respect and preserve memory of 1999 events in Russia’s Botlikh

BOTLIKH, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with militiamen who took part in the hostilities in the Russian region of Dagestan in August-September 1999. Delivering a welcome speech and thanking them for the invitation, Putin raised a shot glass and downed it, remembering these events.

According to the president, the community of Botlikh is celebrating a tragic but glorious anniversary of the militia’s combat operation 20 years ago.

Putin recalled that back then the Dagestanis stood against international terrorist groups together with the Russian Armed Forces and "not only defended their home region, their Dagestan, their community but also, most importantly, showed the whole country what it means for people to unite in the face of a common danger."

Putin added that people show their best qualities in critical circumstances. "When you faced such a situation here, you showed what you are capable of, what our entire country is capable of, you set a very good example. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," Putin said.

The Russian leader underlined that it is hard to congratulate the militiamen on this date because many people died back then. Nevertheless, he pointed out that he would like to pay tribute to the bravery and courage of these people.