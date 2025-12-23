Air defenses destroy 11 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within five-hour period

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over Russian regions within a five-hour period on Tuesday morning, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 9:00 a.m. and until 2:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. GMT] on December 23, alert air defense forces destroyed 11 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: five UAVs over the Republic of Crimea, two UAVs over the Belgorod Region, one UAV over the Bryansk Region, one UAV over the Kursk Region, one UAV over the Rostov Region and one UAV over the Black Sea," the ministry said in a statement.