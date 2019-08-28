Putin discusses political cooperation with former Kazakhstan’s leader Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN, August 28. /TASS/. First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to discuss the development of political and economic cooperation between both countries, a statement published on Nazarbayev’s website informs.

"During the conversation, [Nazarbayev and Putin] were glad to note the steady development of multilateral Kazakh-Russian political and trade-economic cooperation. The sides also stressed the importance of further promotion of dialogue in the humanitarian sphere, which includes holding Days of Kazakhstan's Culture in Russia in September of this year," the message states.

Nazarbayev and Putin also discussed the schedule of future meetings.