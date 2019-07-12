Kremlin describes Putin’s phone call with Ukrainian president as pragmatic

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The first telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky lasted about 20 minutes on Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that the conversation had been pragmatic.

"As for the atmosphere of the phone call, it was the first introductory conversation between the two presidents, it was the first time they held a phone call as they hadn’t contacted each other before," Peskov said. According to him, "the conversation was rather pragmatic." Peskov added that the phone call had lasted "about 20 minutes."

The first conversation between Putin and Zelensky is important in itself, according to the Kremlin spokesman.

"It is hardly necessary to discuss tones and emotions, this is not what the conversation was for," he said when asked if Putin was satisfied with his phone call with Zelensky. "The first conversation between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents is very important in itself," Peskov pointed out.

Putin and Zelensky held their first telephone conversation on Thursday. The call was initiated by Kiev.