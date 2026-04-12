Ukrainian army carries out 15 drone attacks on Russia’s Kursk Region in past day

KURSK, April 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces launched 15 drones at Russia’s borderline Kursk Region in the past day, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

"A total of nine enemy drones were shot down between 9:00 a.m. Moscow time on April 11 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on April 12. Drones carrying explosive devices attacked our territory 15 times," he wrote on Russia’s national messenger Max.

According to the regional governor, three civilians, including a child, suffered injuries in the town of Lgov.