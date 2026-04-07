Five children injured in Ukrainian drone attack on school in Zaporozhye Region — governor

MELITOPOL, April 7. /TASS/. Six people, including five children, were injured in a Ukrainian attack on a school in Velikaya Znamenka in the Zaporozhye Region, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

Earlier, an emergency spokesman told TASS that 10 people were injured as Ukrainian troops opened artillery fire on a regional school during classes.

"A comprehensive school in the village of Velikaya Znamenka in the Kamenka-Dneprovskaya municipality has come under an enemy drone attack. Six people have been reported injured, including five children. The kids have been promptly taken to hospital," the official reported on his Telegram channel.