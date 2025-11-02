DONETSK, November 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out four strikes on populated areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, injuring a minor civilian, the DPR Administration’s Office for Documenting Ukrainian War Crimes reported.

"Four instances of attacks by Ukrainian armed formations have been recorded. Information was received regarding the injury of a teenager born in 2008," the report stated.

All attacks were conducted in the Gorlovka direction, during which four types of munitions were fired. As a result, two civilian infrastructure facilities sustained damage.