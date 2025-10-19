Some jewelry stolen from Louvre found broken nearby — newspaper

PARIS, October 19. /TASS/. One of the jewels stolen from the Louvre on Sunday morning, the crown of Empress Eugenie, the wife of Napoleon III, was found broken near the museum, Le Parisien reported citing a source.

According to preliminary investigation, the robbers’ loot is jewelry from Napoleon's collection.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told France Inter radio that it took seven minutes to steal the priceless jewelry.

"Everything necessary is being done to find the intruders as soon as possible," the Interior Minister said.

He also pointed to the vulnerability of French museums in general.