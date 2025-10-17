FACTBOX: Explosion occurs at factory in Russia's Bashkortostan

UFA, October 17. /TASS/. An explosion occurred in one of the workshops at the Avangard enterprise in Sterlitamak, Russia’s Bashkortostan Region, resulting in multiple casualties. According to Bashkortostan Head Radiy Khabirov, three people have been rescued from under the rubble.

Circumstances

- The blast took place in a workshop of the Avangard enterprise in Sterlitamak.

- The workshop sustained serious damage.

- Plant employees were evacuated.

- All emergency response services are working at the site.

- The Sterlitamak City Hospital has switched to a special operating mode.

- Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.

Victims

- Eight people were injured and are receiving medical treatment.

- Three individuals have been rescued from under the rubble and taken to the city hospital.

- Five people remain trapped under debris.

- Of the rescued, one is in serious condition, one in moderate condition, and one in mild condition.