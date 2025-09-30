Bosphorus closed in both directions due to breakdown on vessel heading to Russia

ANKARA, September 30. /TASS/. The Bosphorus strait has been temporarily closed in both directions due to a breakdown on a vessel en route to Russia. The engine failure occurred on the 98-meter cargo vessel, which was en route from the port of Bandirma to Russia, the A Haber TV channel reported.

The incident occurred in the Umurieri region, 8 km from the Black Sea exit zone.

The coast guard has dispatched boats and tugs to the vessel. Once the vessel is removed from the transit route, traffic in the strait will resume.