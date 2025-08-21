More than seventy trains delayed due to drone crash — Russian Railways

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. More than seventy long-distance trains experience the schedule slip due to the overhead system disruption by a crashed drone in the Voronezh Region, Russian Railways reports.

"In connection with the disruption of overhead network operation last night at the Rossosh - Sokhranovka section in the Voronezh Region due to the drone crash, 71 long-distance trains are moving now with the delay," Russian Railways informed.

"The maximal delay time is up to 5.5 hours," the railway operator added.